Break Out The Footballs: Phase 2 Begins

Phase 1 of offseason workouts began April 20 and consisted of two weeks of just strength and conditioning, physical rehabilitation and team meetings.

Gruden said that two week period was a tremendous opportunity for his players to get to know what new head strength and conditioning coach Mike Clark expects out of his athletes.

Clark – who has brought in an Olympic-styled approach to the Redskins, removing numerous machines and benches in the weight room in the process – said it was important to establish the message that his players will train dynamically on their feet, as well as bring in a heightened sense of competition.

"They will compete in everything," Clark said. "So we'll measure not weight on the bar, but we'll also measure bar speed – how fast you are moving the bar. You can really get into that. How far can you throw a med ball? How high can you jump? All these different measures we'll do will help them train more intently on competing which is their sweet spot."

Now, after getting a taste of Clark's approach to strength and conditioning tactics, the Redskins will get the opportunity to officially begin installing their schemes on the field under offensive coordinator Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Joe Barry and special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica.

"They've been really working hard, though, in the meeting rooms, which has been very impressive to me," Gruden said. "And, of course, with Coach [Mike] Clark in here, they're grinding it out pretty good. So to get them out of a different phase will be good, it's perfect timing."

Then, before they know it, the Redskins will begin their OTA practices May 26, then minicamp and training camp – and the start of the 2015 regular season – are right around the corner.

But it all starts Monday with Phase 2 of offseason workouts.

"We'll get three good weeks of this, and then get into our practices," Gruden said.

