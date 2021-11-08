WFT Daily: Breaking down the third quarter of Washington's schedule

Las Vegas Raiders

2021 record (as of Week 10): 5-3* Notable wins:* Week 1 vs. Ravens (33-27)

Overview: Derek Carr is off to one of the better starts of his career in his eighth season. He's currently third in passing yards (2,565), while completing 67.3% of his passes. Although the Los Angeles Chargers currently hold the lead in the AFC West, the Raiders have the same record. The Chargers hold the tiebreaker thanks to a 28-14 win over the Raiders in Week 4.

Any offensive production the Raiders have starts with tight end Darren Waller, who leads the team with 470 receiving yards and is fifth among tight ends. In the Raiders' 23-16 loss to the New York Giants, Waller paced the team with seven receptions for 92 yards. He has at least 50 yards in six of seven games.

Defensively, the Raiders have been efficient at getting to the passer with their 21 sacks, which is tied for ninth in the league. Nine players have recorded at least 0.5 sacks on the unit, but defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, who the team signed in March, has been a catalyst for its success with six sacks. He's currently tied for 11th in the NFL in that category and also has 17 tackles and three pass breakup to go along with it.