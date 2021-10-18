Breast Cancer Awareness Month gets personal for many Washington players 

There's a reason Cheeseman scored in the 92nd percentile of the Dental Admissions Test -- he's a smart guy, and he's right about early detection. According to the American Cancer Society, when breast cancer is detected early, and remains in a localized stage, the 5-year relative survival rate is 99%.

Catching breast cancer early means getting screenings routinely. However, for millions, booking an appointment with a doctor and taking advantage of vital tools like mammograms may seem like a luxury reserved for the privileged.

"The best way to continue to bring awareness to breast cancer is obviously what we're doing [at the Washington Football Team], but also making it available for all women to get routine check-ups no matter their status, no matter their economic background, their race, their anything," McLaurin said.

Though early detection awareness and medical resource access are potent weapons, they cannot prevent breast cancer. Until we find a cure, this cancer will indelibly impact lives. Many will see it as perhaps the toughest experience they have ever faced. When that happens, Logan Thomas, whose grandma Shirley Thomas is a breast cancer survivor, preaches the necessity of steady support.

"My support for my grandmother just came from constant communication -- letting her know that I was always on her side, that I was there for her," the Washington tight end said. "I knew there was going to be tough days, but I knew how strong she was and I was just trying to be strong with her."

It's a strength that can be hard to muster at times, but when it flows with its full fierceness, it is indescribably profound.