Brett Rypien Doesn't Play Like His Uncle Mark, But He Hopes To Have Success Like Him

Growing up, Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien loved to watch the game tape of his uncle Mark winning the Super Bowl.

Mark Rypien, of course, played for the Washington Redskins for eight years, and was the team's starting quarterback from 1988 until 1993. In Rypien's time with Washington, he was a part of two Super Bowls, earning 1992 Super Bowl MVP honors in Washington's victory over the Buffalo Bills.

Brett Rypien, however, was not born until 1996. Despite not ever being able to see his uncle play for the Redskins in person, the Redskins hold a special place in his life.

"I've always kind of had that connection with watching the Redskins," Rypien said. "Knowing that he won a Super Bowl there...that's something that will forever stand in the history of that franchise."

Though he's watched all of the game tape of his uncle growing up, Rypien does not model himself after his uncle.

"You know, it's obviously a very different game," Rypien said. "I'm not gonna be doing a whole lot of straight drop back, nine-step drops, back-pedal style drops like they were doing back in the day. But, obviously, he threw a great deep ball, so that's something I try to implement in my game.