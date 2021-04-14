Brian Orakpo Recalls The 'Dream Come True' Of Being Drafted By Washington In 2009

Orakpo said he talked to team owner Dan Snyder and other members of the organization before a private plane came to pick him up from New York City hours later. It was a red carpet experience, he said, and all the moments from that night, whether it was getting the phone call from Washington, getting his name called or taking photos with commissioner Roger Goodell, remain fresh in his mind.

Orakpo went on to create plenty more memories, not just for himself, but for the entire Washington fanbase. He tied defensive end Andre Carter for the team lead with 11.0 sacks -- a career-high -- in his rookie season. That, along with 50 tackles and a forced fumble, earned him his first Pro Bowl selection, making him the first Washington rookie since Tony Brown in 1978 to receive the honor. He recorded at least eight sacks in four of his six seasons with the team.

One of the best moments came during the 2012 season, when Washington won the NFC East and made the postseason for the first time in five years. While Orakpo was on Injured Reserve and only played two games that year, he still enjoyed seeing his teammates finally earn a playoff berth.

"Definitely [a] favorite memory was seeing all the fans and everybody just loving the team, just so much excitement that was going on because we finally got over that hump," he said.

Orakpo eventually moved on to other teams and unique ventures -- he started a cupcake company with former Texas and Tennessee Titans teammate Michael Griffin -- but he is quick to say how grateful he is to have received that call on draft night from Washington.