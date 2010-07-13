





BRUCE ALLEN

Executive Vice President/General Manager

15th NFL Season, 1st Redskins

Bruce Allen has come full circle. More than 30 years have past since Allen resided in the Mid Atlantic region and was a ball boy for his father, George Allen, the late Hall of Fame Head Coach who led the "Over the Hill Gang" Washington Redskins to an NFC Championship in 1972 and an appearance Super Bowl VII.

Now after a decorated career spanning more three decades as a general manager and executive with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Oakland Raiders and a successful run in the USFL with the Chicago Blitz and the Arizona Wranglers, Allen is home again and he could not be happier as he was named the Executive Vice President/General Manager of the Washington Redskins on Dec. 17, 2010.

"If you told me 35 years ago, I would be standing here at new Redskins Park, I do not think I would have believed it," Allen said. "It's exciting because of the history, the tradition, the comfort about coming home. Everybody who knows me, and hopefully you will get to know me better, knows that the principles of football in my mind are simple, it's a team. It's 53 men, the entire staff, everybody in the building going in the same direction for one common goal, and that's to win."

"Bruce Allen is the personification of an NFL winner," Redskins owner Daniel M. Snyder said. "Our fans know his heritage; we know his abilities. He is the right person to lead our club."

A veteran of more than three decades in professional football, Allen has won at every stop of his career. The Redskins are the third team Allen has served with in a front office capacity, following successful stints in Oakland and Tampa Bay, where he was part of five division-winning teams.

In his first offseason in Washington, Allen made significant changes to the roster highlighted by a trade that brought six-time Pro Bowl quarterback Donovan McNabb to the Redskins from the division rival Philadelphia Eagles.

Allen was named the Buccaneers' General Manager on Jan. 9, 2004 and enjoyed a five-year stint that included NFC South crowns in 2005 and 2007. Upon his arrival in Tampa Bay, Allen played a key role in the reshaping of the Buccaneers' roster through free agency, the draft and via trade.

His very first draft pick for Tampa Bay was 2004 first-round selection (No. 15 overall) Michael Clayton, who went on to lead all rookies and set franchise rookie records with 80 receptions for 1,193 yards and seven touchdowns. Allen complemented Clayton with Joey Galloway, who the Buccaneers acquired in exchange for Keyshawn Johnson. Galloway would have three 1,000-yard seasons and 28 touchdowns in five years in Tampa Bay.

In 2005, Allen used the fifth overall pick to select Carnell Williams, who garnered AP Offensive Rookie of the Year honors following the season. In the second round that year, Allen tabbed Barrett Ruud, who has developed into one of the NFL's most productive linebackers. With their first-round selection in 2006, the Buccaneers drafted Davin Joseph, a Pro Bowl selection in 2008.

In the 2007 offseason, Allen signed free agent quarterback Jeff Garcia, who would lead the Buccaneers to the division title, while posting the league's seventh-best passer rating. Following the year, Garcia was selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time since 2002.

A year later, Allen once again found a diamond in the rough in the form of veteran wide receiver Antonio Bryant, who had been out of football in 2007. As a Buccaneer in 2008, Bryant amassed 1,248 yards, eighth in the NFL, and seven touchdowns on 83 catches.

Before his arrival in Tampa, Allen spent the previous nine seasons (1995-2003) with Oakland, helping guide the Raiders to three AFC West championships, two appearances in the AFC Championship Game and a berth in Super Bowl XXXVII. He was recognized as the 2002 George Young NFL Executive of the Year by The Sporting News.

During Allen's time in Oakland, the Raiders drafted future Pro Bowlers Nnamdi Asomugha (first round, 2003), Shane Lechler (fourth round, 2000), Barrett Robbins (first round, 2002), Darrell Russell (first round, 1997) and Charles Woodson (first round, 1998). In addition, they acquired such stars as Rich Gannon, Jerry Rice and Rod Woodson, who would also earn Pro Bowl berths as Raiders.

Allen was drafted by the Baltimore Colts as a 12th-round selection in 1978 out of the University of Richmond. He played for the Spiders from 1974-77, earning All-ECAC and All-South Independent honors in his junior season, when he ranked 16th in the nation and broke a school punting record with a 42.9-yard average. He earned his degree in business marketing.

Allen and his wife Kiersten have a son, George, and a daughter, Mikayla.

Allen's late father George, who was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2002, was Head Coach of the Redskins from 1971-1977. He never had a losing campaign in his seven seasons at the helm, amassing a 67-30-1 record and an appearance in Super Bowl XII.