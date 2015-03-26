News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Bruce Allen Remembers LaVern 'Torgy' Torgeson's Legacy

Mar 26, 2015 at 07:03 AM
/assets/images/imported/WAS/photos/2017-Photos/czarda-17-headshot.jpg
Stephen Czarda

Managing Editor

RELATED LINKS:
--Redskins Mourn Passing Of LaVern 'Torgy' Torgeson
--Remembering LaVern 'Torgy' Torgeson's Redskins Career

LaVern "Torgy" Torgeson touched many lives during his days as a football player and coach.

A five-time All-Pro honoree and three-time Pro Bowl selection, Torgeson, who passed away recently at the age of 86, got into coaching right after his career end.

By the time of his retirement, Torgeson had 43 consecutive years of NFL work under his belt and was one of only three men (Richie Petitbon and Pro Football Hall of Famer Charley Taylor being the others) to be a part of the Redskins' five Super Bowl appearances.

LaVern "Torgy" Torgeson's Redskins Career

Go through the illustrious career of longtime Redskins assistant coach and center/linebacker Lavern "Torgy" Torgeson, who recently passed away at the age of 86.

At the NFL League Meetings this week, Redskins President Bruce Allen remembered Torgeson's work, calling his retirement from coaching "a big loss for football" at the time.

"He started with my dad with the Rams before we came to Washington and every player he coached, got better because of him," Allen told Larry Michael, Voice of the Redskins. "He wasn't a yeller or a screamer, but he did demand excellence out of the players. He coached from Deacon Jones to Charles Mann and everybody in between. One of the reasons the Redskins have Super Bowl trophies in their lobby is thanks to LaVern. [He] will be missed, but always remembered."

The flag at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., has been flying at half-staff in memoriam of Torgeson.

.

.

.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

