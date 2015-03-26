Bruce Allen Remembers LaVern 'Torgy' Torgeson's Legacy

"He started with my dad with the Rams before we came to Washington and every player he coached, got better because of him," Allen told Larry Michael, Voice of the Redskins. "He wasn't a yeller or a screamer, but he did demand excellence out of the players. He coached from Deacon Jones to Charles Mann and everybody in between. One of the reasons the Redskins have Super Bowl trophies in their lobby is thanks to LaVern. [He] will be missed, but always remembered. "