Bucky Brooks Believes Dwayne Haskins And The Redskins Are The Best Fit Of The 2019 Draft 

May 06, 2019 at 12:41 PM
Adam Dreyfuss

Contributing Writer

NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks put together a list of the 10 best fits between a team and draft pick, and the Redskins took his top spot.

Brooks praised the Redskins for their draft last week, but specifically for their selection of Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins. Brooks believes that the Redskins' selection of Haskins with the 15th pick was best fit for any player and team on draft night.

The pairing of player and organization is one of the most important aspects for a young player's development according to Brooks. The right combination can lead to successful careers and Super Bowls, while the wrong pairing can see a career become derailed.

"Redskins owner Daniel Snyder resisted the temptation to mortgage the farm to grab his QB1 in the top 10," Brooks said in his article. "He was rewarded for his patience when Haskins inexplicably fell to him in the middle of the first round, giving the team a classic drop-back passer with outstanding arm talent and an array of throws reminiscent of an MLB pitcher (relying on touch, timing and anticipation) that will test the speed, discipline and reaction skills of opposing defenses. Although it might take him a year or so to settle in as the QB1, Haskins gives the Redskins a long-term answer at the position."

Brooks predicted the Redskins selecting Haskins 15th in his final mock draft of the year, but he was still surprised to see Haskins fall on draft night.

His praise continues the positive grades garnered by the Redskins for their 2019 Draft, with many saying they had the best weekend of any other team.

