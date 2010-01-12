Bugel: Dockery 'Knows He Belongs' Now







Q: You developed a close bond with Derrick in 2004-06. What has impresssed you about him?

A: "'Dock' is a guy who has played six years and he has never missed a game and he has never missed a practice. That says something about the kid right there. In the three years I coached him [before he left for Buffalo], I treated him as tough as I have ever treated anybody in my life and he begged for more. He would come in early and leave late. I told him, 'I am going to get your scholarship. I am going to break you.' He never would let it. That fourth year here, he became a man. He said, 'Hey, the NFL is a pretty good lifestyle. If I just get myself in great condition, I can play.' He is truly a heck of a football player. He commands the respect of the whole team. He is good in the locker room. The offensive and the defensive guys really rally around him. They like him and he has a great demeanor around him. Off the field, he is a real gentleman and he has fun."

Q: After two years in Buffalo, is 'Dock' a different player now?

A: "He was going uphill the whole time. In 2006 when he was a free agent, he earned himself a lot of money. He went up there to Buffalo--I give the kid a lot of credit. He was in a great workout program out in Phoenix. He worked with cinderblocks, running with that strap harness on. You know those strong man contests? You know those big trailer truck tires? He was rolling those over. I asked, 'How did you work on those abs without doing those crunches.' He said he used a sledgehammer. Beat the tire. He tightened everything up. He tightened his whole core up. When I watch him on tape now, he walks with an arrogance. He knows he belongs in the National Football League."

Q: With Derrick 28 years old, does he give the line some needed youth?