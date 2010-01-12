Bugel Leaves Team To Be With Daughter

Joe Bugel has left the Redskins and traveled to Phoenix to be with his daughter Holly, who has a rare form of bone cancer.

"Joe is going to be out a couple of days and I don't know when he's going to be back," head coach Jim Zorn said. "I've given him the freedom to take care of the situation that he has at home.

"His daughter is very sick. She has been fighting a very rare bone cancer for several years, and he has gone home to visit her and take care of the difficult situation that is happening in their family."

Bugel coached the Redskins' offensive line in Saturday's 17-14 preseason win over the Buffalo Bills.

Immediataly after the game, Bugel took a flight to Phoenix on the plane owned by Redskins owner Daniel M. Snyder.

Offensive coordinator Sherman Smith and tight ends coach Rennie Simmons will help coach the offensive line in Bugel's absence.