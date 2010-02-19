Burney: D-Line Has Leaders





New defensive line coach Jacob Burney said he has met with all of the Redskins' defensive linemen early this offseason.

First impression?

"They're leaders," Burney said. "Phillip Daniels and Cornelius Griffin and Albert [Haynesworth] and all those guys take a lot of pride in what they do. You can really feel there's a connection [among them].

"As a defensive line unit, there has to be [a connection] because it's tough duty down in there. And the tougher the duty, the more you get that bond."

Burney, a veteran of 15 NFL seasons including seven with head coach Mike Shanahan in Denver, has coached the likes of Michael Dean Perry, Reggie White, Michael McCrary, Trevor Pryce and, most recently, Elvis Dumervil.

Burney now coaches Haynesworth, a two-time Pro Bowler and the Redskins' top free agent pickup in 2009.

Haynesworth played in 12 games last season and posted 56 tackles and four sacks.

"Albert is a fantastic player," Burney said. "He's tremendously disruptive. He has a big, powerful body, very good movement, and a real natural reaction to what he sees. I'm really looking forward to working with Albert and he's going to be a fantastic player for us."

Burney was asked how Haynesworth would fit in on a 3-4--nose tackle or end?--if the Redskins use that defensive alignment in 2010.

"Coach Shanahan and [defensive coordinator] Jim Haslett, they'll answer those questions a little better than I would at this point in time," he replied. "Right now, I'm just getting my feet wet. I've met with all of the defensive linemen, and they're a great bunch of guys."