News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Burney: D-Line Has Leaders

Feb 19, 2010 at 07:15 AM
105511.jpg


New defensive line coach Jacob Burney said he has met with all of the Redskins' defensive linemen early this offseason.

First impression?

"They're leaders," Burney said. "Phillip Daniels and Cornelius Griffin and Albert [Haynesworth] and all those guys take a lot of pride in what they do. You can really feel there's a connection [among them].

"As a defensive line unit, there has to be [a connection] because it's tough duty down in there. And the tougher the duty, the more you get that bond."

Burney, a veteran of 15 NFL seasons including seven with head coach Mike Shanahan in Denver, has coached the likes of Michael Dean Perry, Reggie White, Michael McCrary, Trevor Pryce and, most recently, Elvis Dumervil.

Burney now coaches Haynesworth, a two-time Pro Bowler and the Redskins' top free agent pickup in 2009.

Haynesworth played in 12 games last season and posted 56 tackles and four sacks.

"Albert is a fantastic player," Burney said. "He's tremendously disruptive. He has a big, powerful body, very good movement, and a real natural reaction to what he sees. I'm really looking forward to working with Albert and he's going to be a fantastic player for us."

Burney was asked how Haynesworth would fit in on a 3-4--nose tackle or end?--if the Redskins use that defensive alignment in 2010.

"Coach Shanahan and [defensive coordinator] Jim Haslett, they'll answer those questions a little better than I would at this point in time," he replied. "Right now, I'm just getting my feet wet. I've met with all of the defensive linemen, and they're a great bunch of guys."

Meet Jacob Burney

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Redskins-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Broncos No Match In Super Bowl XXII

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins' 42-10 domination over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Send Eight To Pro Bowl Following Super Bowl Victory

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins sending eight players to the Pro Bowl after their Super Bowl XXVI victory.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Clinton Portis Does It All In Win Over Lions

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Clinton Portis' starring role – throwing and running – in a win over the Detroit Lions.
news

Troy Apke Eager To Show Off Speed, Refine His Technique

The Redskins' fourth-round pick is looking forward to making his mark on special teams and continuing to progress as a safety under the tutelage of Torrian Gray. 
news

Redskins' 90-Man Roster Review: Offense

With OTAs beginning next week at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., here's a look at the offensive players currently on the roster.
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/16

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.
news

Together Again, Tim Settle And Greg Stroman Begin Life With The Redskins

Teammates in high school, then in college, and now in the NFL, Tim Settle and Greg Stroman got their first taste of playing together at the professional level with the Redskins last weekend. 
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/15

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.
news

Ryan Kerrigan Hosts 13th Annual Leukemia Golf Classic

Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan returned to Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Va., on Monday for the 13th-annual Leukemia Golf Classic, joined by many of his teammates, coaches and team officials. 
news

Redskins' 2018 Draft Class, College Free Agent Signings Assigned Numbers

The Washington Redskins' eight-man draft class along with 14 college free agent signings have been assigned jersey numbers prior to their participation in offseason workouts.
news

With Focus On 'Little Things,' Daron Payne Experiences NFL For The First Time

The Washington Redskins' first round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft got a sample of the coaching he'll receive from Jim Tomsula during this past weekend's rookie minicamp.
Advertising