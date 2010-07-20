By Beating Dallas, Redskins Serve Notice In NFC East







On Monday afternoon, Zorn was measured in discussing what the win over the Cowboys means for his team after four games.

"It was a big win, no question about it," he said. "It was very hard-fought and physical, and both teams wanted it very badly. We were fortunate to come out with a win. It was an evenly played game and our guys stayed in there."

Asked how this win influences perception of the Redskins in the NFC East, Zorn said: "It was a game that helped keep the NFC East even. All four teams are solid teams. It's still anybody's division.

"Our goals are still ahead of us. We made that so by beating the Cowboys in Dallas."

There's more evidence that this Redskins team will stay grounded.

On Monday morning, London Fletcher called a defensive meeting to review the Dallas Cowboys game film.

Fletcher wanted his teammates to understand that, even though they turned in a strong performance vs. Dallas, there is always room for improvement.

"I just wanted to make sure defensively, we got that film watched," Fletcher said. "In wins you can overlook a lot of mistakes that were made that could cost you down the road and we had our fair share of mistakes, as good as we played on Sunday."

Fletcher acknowledged that it seemed the Redskins were overlooked as NFC East contenders before the Dallas game.

"Maybe people underestimated our resolve and that we were battle-tested from what we went through last year," he said.

Fletcher was referring to how the Redskins overcame Sean Taylor's tragic murder to win four December games in a row and earn a playoff berth.

The NFL may have taken notice and fans may develop expectations now, but for the Redskins players, perspective is key.