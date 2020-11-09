Given The Opportunity, Cam Sims Has A Breakout Game For Washington

Sims feels those plays are byproducts of the trust he built with Washington's quarterbacks during training camp. Even then, though, his four targets Sunday matched how many he saw during the first seven games of his season.

"What I respect most about Cam is he doesn't say much," McLaurin said. "Whether he gets the ball or is blocking or playing special teams, he'll do whatever. He is willing to do the dirty work. He'll do whatever for this team. That hits me right in my heart because that's the kind of guy I am, so I resonate with that."