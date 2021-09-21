Cam Sims Looks Back On How His Louisiana Roots Shaped Him

The Alabama product's NFL career did not get off to a fairytale start as he went undrafted in 2018. He later signed with the Washington Football Team -- only to suffer a season-ending ankle injury in the first game of his rookie season.

Since then, the wide receiver has navigated a dizzying series of ups and downs. He was waived and re-signed by Washington ahead of the 2019 season. The same process happened two more times in October and November of that year.

Sims' resilience has been key to handling the waves. He traces that grit back to his upbringing in a big family in one of the country's poorest states as well as his mentality to "stay down until you come up." He drew inspiration from his grandmother, who had eight kids and still managed to provide for them.