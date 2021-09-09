WFT Daily: Cam Sims Is One Of Ryan Fitzpatrick's Favorites

Fitzpatrick said Sims can be put "everywhere" on the field, which echoes the sentiment given by receivers coach Drew Terrell on how important Sims was to the offense's success last year. Terrell called Sims "the glue" of the receiver corps because of his willingness to block and ability to make key plays like the one-handed grab that helped upset the Pittsburgh Steelers last year.

"He's one of the smartest guys in the room, in terms of being able to move him around," Terrell said. "He's doing a really good job."

Sims had a relatively quiet preseason; he made two receptions for 19 yards against the Bengals and didn't play in the finale against the Ravens. What he was showing in practice, combined with his stats from the previous season, showed that deserved to be one of Washington's seven receivers on the initial 53-man roster.