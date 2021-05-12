5 Things To Know About LS Camaron Cheeseman

2. He opted out of the 2020 season and prepared for the NFL on his own.

After snapping in 39 games across three seasons, Cheeseman faced a difficult choice: With the Big Ten season on hold, head coach Jim Harbaugh told him his scholarship would not be renewed, so he could either pay out-of-state tuition while hoping there would be football or train for the NFL back home.

Academically, there wasn't much left for Cheeseman to accomplish. He had enough credits to graduate with a bachelor's degree in biology and tested high enough on the Dental Admission Test (more on that later) to have his choice of a few dental schools.

So, Cheeseman opted out of the 2020 season and moved back to Ohio, where he dedicated himself to becoming the best possible long snapper prospect. That meant changing his diet, creating his own workouts and training with Casey Casper of Kohl's Kicking, Punting, and Long Snapping.

According to an ESPN profile on Cheeseman, he bought a tripod for his iPad to improve his film quality and sent all of his videos to Casper, who would pour over every detail, no matter how big or small, to help Cheeseman incrementally improve.

"It's cool where he's gotten to with his knowledge of the game, just the little nuances," Casper told ESPN staff writer Harry Lyles Jr.. "It's been fun for him and I because that's what I do for a living, I break down long-snapping and film, tens of thousands of clips a year and figure out little things and why, and talk to guys like him and other NFL guys, and it's just cool to have that. Guys that take it to that level where he's a student of it, it's like he's becoming an expert kind of thing. How can we get better? How can we get faster, better rotation, more accuracy, all that stuff?"

Cheeseman's devotion resulted in an invite to the Senior Bowl, which he believes boosted his draft profile because he was able to show professional scouts the progress he made despite missing the fall season.

And by the time the draft rolled around, ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. ranked Cheeseman as the No. 2 long snapper behind Alabama's Thomas Fletcher.