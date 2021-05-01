Washington Selects LS Camaron Cheeseman With Sixth-Round Pick

Having opted out of the 2020 season, Cheeseman, who's first name means shrimp in Spanish, returned to Ohio to prepare for the NFL Draft. He brought a tripod for his iPod so he could watch video of himself. He then sent that film to coach Casey Casper of Kohl's Kicking, Punting, and Long Snapping.

"A lot of times you'll see snappers just want to keep snapping back to back to back, you may have five snaps in a minute," Cheeseman told ESPN before the draft. "That's unrealistic to how the game is. I kind of like to picture the situation. I may just stand over the side, and then I might do a little jog out to the ball. Visualize the fronts, visualize four guys on my left, four guys on my right, or five guys on my left, three guys on my right. And picture what the personnel protection is going to tell me and take my specific steps."