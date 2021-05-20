Finding A Passion In Dentistry Was A Snap For Camaron Cheeseman

There is a procedure in orthodontics called the carriere appliance, which is supposed to help fix a person's underbite. In years past, the only way to remedy this problem was through jaw surgery and removing teeth, but the appliance helped change someone's bite without requiring either. Cheeseman could not actually perform the procedures himself, but McNamara taught him everything he knew about carriere appliances.

"It got to the point where he could diagnose a treatment plan in this very constricted area...as well as I could," McNamara said. "He really understood what it was that I was trying to figure out."

McNamara was so confident in Cheeseman's abilities that they co-authored an article on the carriere appliance -- the first one ever written looking at real patients and how the appliance worked.

"This is not just another paper to give to a football player a leg up as far as going to dental school," McNamara said. "Camaron really took this seriously."

Once someone can prove they have the mental fortitude to succeed in the field, the next quality they need is good hand skills. Given that most of Cheeseman's work for McNamara was done on the computer, it is hard for him to say how good Cheeseman's hands are. There are, however, parts of the dental aptitude test that measure a person's spatial awareness and understanding how to work in three dimensions.

The only measurements to go off are how he performed on the field, and those results show he is better than most. His snap accuracy was 84.7% at Michigan, and after doing extensive research on Cheeseman, head coach Ron Rivera praised his consistency.