Carson Wentz's Fast Start Hasn't Gone Unnoticed By Redskins

"Yeah, you know, obviously it's been a little bit of a whirlwind," Wentz said Wednesday. "You know, we had the bye week there to kind of just take a deep breath and regroup, but so far it's been good. Obviously, we are 3-1. Obviously, we'd love to be 4-0 but we like where we're at, we like this team. We've just got to keep getting better every week. So, so far things are going well but we've got a big one this Sunday."

Indeed it is a big one. Wentz will be playing in his first NFC East divisional game – matchups that find a way to differentiate themselves from other games on the schedule. And it will come against a team that has won three in a row in the Washington Redskins. While the Redskins have allowed an NFC East-high 24.4 points per game this season, they are coming off a road win at Baltimore, in which the defense surrendered just 10 points.

"It was a fun defensive game," Redskins defensive coordinator said of last week's win at Baltimore. "As defensive players, those are games – defensive coaches – those are games that you love playing in. They're close, they're tight. Obviously our main goal every week, we don't care about anything except getting out of the stadium – whether it's home or away – with a W. But to go there and win in the fashion in which we did, in (M&T Bank Stadium), was pretty sweet."

The Wentz-led Eagles, however, pose a bigger challenge. Wentz impressed in Philadelphia's 2-0 start with wins over the Browns and Bears, but critics wanted to see him succeed against an expected playoff contender. The chance to do that came in Week 3 when the Eagles hosted Pittsburgh. The Steelers were barely a test for Wentz, who dominated by completing 23-of-31 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-3 rout of Pittsburgh. Despite last week's loss in Detroit, the Redskins have noticed this isn't a regular rookie quarterback.

"He's impressive, honestly. I'm not just saying that because we're playing them," Redskins safety Duke Ihenacho said. "He's an impressive guy. Watching the tape, he looks like a vet."

"Crazy thing about it is, he's a rookie, playing like some vets in the league," cornerback Josh Norman said. "It's kind of crazy because he doesn't turn the ball over, he does a good job of that. He's a smart rook(ie), he's not stupid like some of them out there."

"I think Carson Wentz is doing a hell of a job for them," linebacker Will Compton said.