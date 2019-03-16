Case Keenum's Journey To The NFL Has Been Anything But Linear

As Washington now serves as his fourth NFL home in as many years, new Redskins quarterback Case Keenum relishes every opportunity that is given to him. After producing historic numbers in his five years at the University of Houston, he surprisingly went undrafted in 2012, serving as a pre-cursor to his gritty NFL journey thus far.

Learn about the newest Washington Redskin with these facts on quarterback Case Keenum beyond the game of football:

Deep In The Heart Of Texas

Like Redskins quarterback Colt McCoy, Keenum grew up in Texas — nearly 20 miles away from McCoy's hometown of Tuscola, in fact.

Keenum, again like McCoy, stayed in Texas for college. At Houston, he became the NCAA's all-time leader in passing yards, touchdowns and completions.

Playing For More: Trust Beyond What You Can See

Last fall, Keenum published his autobiography detailing his unique stories from every stage of his life, starting out as a ball boy for his father's college team in West Texas, and going on to win a state title in high school. He also relays the story of a devastating knee injury that almost derailed his football career, but helped him get closer to the woman who would soon become his wife.