Catching Up With Redskins Safety Landon Collins At OTAs

-- As his new teammates threw on their jerseys and strapped on their helmets for the start of voluntary team activities Monday, Collins was off to the side in sunglasses, a long sleeve Redskins' T-Shirt and burgundy team shorts. He has yet to be cleared following shoulder surgery he underwent in December, though he maintains his rehab has been going as planned. "I feel like I'm good," Collins said. When the medical staff does clear Collins -- which he hopes will be soon -- he expects the team to be cautious with him initially by holding him out of certain drills and limiting his contact. But once training camp rolls around in July, Collins confirmed what head coach Jay Gruden told reporters on Monday: the three-time Pro Bowler will be all ready to go.

"I'm taking the right steps towards being fully healthy and ready for the season," Collins said. "I want to go out there for OTAs, but they need me on Sundays."

-- Collins spoke highly about the Redskins' 2019 draft class. He believes the franchise added key components on offense, defense and special teams and that these are players that can "help us win games." As for Haskins and Sweat, Collins sees two "unbelievable athletes" that not only look NFL ready but have been putting in the necessary work towards becoming contributors in Washington.