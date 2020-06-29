Celebrate Independence Day By Supporting USO-Metro: Here's How!

With Fourth of July Weekend right around the corner, many are dusting off their grills, filling their coolers, and stocking up on the fireworks! We know all of our followers and supporters will be celebrating Independence Day with their friends and families wearing red, white, and blue. Flailing the American flag around, playing country music, and thanking the men and women that have fought for our freedom the past 244 years.

Luckily, to add to the celebration and weekend activities, our not-for-partner partner the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore has provided us with four opportunities to be proactive and support our men and women in uniform! Please join us in supporting their mission and being the change we'd like to see in our community! Let's help connect our active-duty service members with family, home, and country! Share with us how you'll be getting involved and showing your support this weekend!