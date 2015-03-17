Celebrating Sammy Baugh's 101st Birthday

He used his legs for more than just scrambling out of the pocket. Baugh could also kick and play defense, recording 31 career interceptions and tallying a 45.1-yard career punting average. His 51.4 average in 1940 remains an NFL record.

A Texas Christian University product, Baugh learned the fundamentals of the short passing attack from his head coach Dutch Meyer at TCU, dumping the ball off to his tailback and keeping defenses on their toes. He threw the ball mostly from the seams, not the laces, which he admitted gave him more control.

In 1937, the year the Redskins drafted him, Baugh completed 81 passes and led the league with 1,127 yards passing. He still holds Redskins records for touchdown passes (187) and completion percentage in a season (70.3)

A charter member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Baugh led the Redskins to five title games and two championships and his No. 33 jersey is the only one the Redskins have retired.

And while his nickname developed at TCU, where Baugh fired bullets from third base and shortstop as a college, and then Minor League, baseball player, he solidified it with the Redskins.

Maybe his best – and most telling -- game came on Nov. 14, 1943 against the Detroit Lions.

Baugh threw four touchdown passes, intercepted four passes and boomed an 81-yard punt.

He may have had the "Luck of the Irish" being born today, but with his incredible talent, he didn't need it.

