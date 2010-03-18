News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Charitable Foundation Offers $25,000 College Scholarship

Mar 18, 2010 at 08:10 AM

Redskins Charitable Foundation to Provide $25,000 College Scholarship

Applications now available for the Foundation's inaugural scholarship!

The Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation has announced that they will again provide one high-potential, low-income high school senior with a $25,000 college scholarship.

The Foundation chose to establish a $25,000 college scholarship that will be disbursed throughout the student's college career because oftentimes with smaller scholarships, students are forced to search for additional funds or drop out of school after their freshman year.

In 2009, Ballou Senior High School student Clayton Armstrong was selected as the first recipient of the Foundation's scholarship.

Armstrong, currently in his second semester at the University of Arizona majoring in political science, said: "The Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation has provided me with an opportunity to attend a prestigious college in the University of Arizona by greatly assisting with a financial burden that alone would have [given me] a mountain of stress to handle."

The scholarship, administered by the District of Columbia College Success Foundation (www.dccollegesuccessfoundation.org), provides one deserving student in either the District of Columbia or Prince George's County, Md., with a college scholarship that will be disbursed in $5,000 increments annually.

The D.C. College Success Foundation has established a strong working scholarship model that places scholarship recipients in a mentoring program that requires the student to work with a mentor during their freshman year to help ensure success.

High school seniors attending either a District of Columbia Public School or a Prince George's County Public School may apply for a scholarship by visiting https://apply.collegesuccessfoundation.org/dc.

To be eligible to apply for the scholarship, the student must:

  • Be committed to earning a bachelor's degree
  • Have a 2.75 GPA or better
  • Commit to participate in a program to support retention in college
  • Be eligible for a college Pell Grant
  • Have filed a FAFSA, if eligible
  • Be planning to enroll or to actually be enrolled full-time as a college student, 12 credits or the equivalent for the semester
  • Have participated in interscholastic athletics during high school
  • Have demonstrated an active and willing participation in community service throughout high school

The deadline for students to apply for this college scholarship is April 9, 2010.

The Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation, the nonprofit philanthropic arm of the team, combines the influence and popularity of the Washington Redskins with the resources and assets of Washington area corporations.

Founded by Redskins owner Daniel M. Snyder, the Charitable Foundation is guided by its Leadership Council that consists of CEOs who help shape and define the philanthropic efforts of the Redskins to achieve a measurable impact on youth development in the areas of education, community outreach, and health and wellness.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Redskins-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Broncos No Match In Super Bowl XXII

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins' 42-10 domination over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Send Eight To Pro Bowl Following Super Bowl Victory

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins sending eight players to the Pro Bowl after their Super Bowl XXVI victory.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Clinton Portis Does It All In Win Over Lions

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Clinton Portis' starring role – throwing and running – in a win over the Detroit Lions.
news

Troy Apke Eager To Show Off Speed, Refine His Technique

The Redskins' fourth-round pick is looking forward to making his mark on special teams and continuing to progress as a safety under the tutelage of Torrian Gray. 
news

Redskins' 90-Man Roster Review: Offense

With OTAs beginning next week at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., here's a look at the offensive players currently on the roster.
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/16

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.
news

Together Again, Tim Settle And Greg Stroman Begin Life With The Redskins

Teammates in high school, then in college, and now in the NFL, Tim Settle and Greg Stroman got their first taste of playing together at the professional level with the Redskins last weekend. 
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/15

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.
news

Ryan Kerrigan Hosts 13th Annual Leukemia Golf Classic

Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan returned to Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Va., on Monday for the 13th-annual Leukemia Golf Classic, joined by many of his teammates, coaches and team officials. 
news

Redskins' 2018 Draft Class, College Free Agent Signings Assigned Numbers

The Washington Redskins' eight-man draft class along with 14 college free agent signings have been assigned jersey numbers prior to their participation in offseason workouts.
news

With Focus On 'Little Things,' Daron Payne Experiences NFL For The First Time

The Washington Redskins' first round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft got a sample of the coaching he'll receive from Jim Tomsula during this past weekend's rookie minicamp.
Advertising