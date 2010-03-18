Charitable Foundation Offers $25,000 College Scholarship

Redskins Charitable Foundation to Provide $25,000 College Scholarship

Applications now available for the Foundation's inaugural scholarship!

The Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation has announced that they will again provide one high-potential, low-income high school senior with a $25,000 college scholarship.

The Foundation chose to establish a $25,000 college scholarship that will be disbursed throughout the student's college career because oftentimes with smaller scholarships, students are forced to search for additional funds or drop out of school after their freshman year.

In 2009, Ballou Senior High School student Clayton Armstrong was selected as the first recipient of the Foundation's scholarship.

Armstrong, currently in his second semester at the University of Arizona majoring in political science, said: "The Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation has provided me with an opportunity to attend a prestigious college in the University of Arizona by greatly assisting with a financial burden that alone would have [given me] a mountain of stress to handle."

The scholarship, administered by the District of Columbia College Success Foundation (www.dccollegesuccessfoundation.org), provides one deserving student in either the District of Columbia or Prince George's County, Md., with a college scholarship that will be disbursed in $5,000 increments annually.

The D.C. College Success Foundation has established a strong working scholarship model that places scholarship recipients in a mentoring program that requires the student to work with a mentor during their freshman year to help ensure success.

High school seniors attending either a District of Columbia Public School or a Prince George's County Public School may apply for a scholarship by visiting https://apply.collegesuccessfoundation.org/dc.

To be eligible to apply for the scholarship, the student must:

Be committed to earning a bachelor's degree

Have a 2.75 GPA or better

Commit to participate in a program to support retention in college

Be eligible for a college Pell Grant

Have filed a FAFSA, if eligible

Be planning to enroll or to actually be enrolled full-time as a college student, 12 credits or the equivalent for the semester

Have participated in interscholastic athletics during high school

Have demonstrated an active and willing participation in community service throughout high school

The deadline for students to apply for this college scholarship is April 9, 2010.

The Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation, the nonprofit philanthropic arm of the team, combines the influence and popularity of the Washington Redskins with the resources and assets of Washington area corporations.