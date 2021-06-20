Charles Leno's Adorable Story Of Finding Out About His Second Daughter

Leno and his wife were prepared to add another member to the Leno household. They weren't too far removed from the birth of their first daughter, so they already had plenty of baby clothes. Other than that, getting ready for their second child didn't change that much from their first. "Once you have one," he said, "it's like riding a bike."

Nine months later, Leno was entering a big transition in his life. For the first time in his professional career, he was searching for a new team, and on top of that, he and his wife were told that the baby could come "at any time." It only took about two weeks for Leno to find a new home in Washington, but he had to wrap up his tour of Inova Sports Performance Center to rush back home, he told the Washington Post, since his wife was experiencing strong contractions.

Washington was impressed with Leno enough to offer him a one-year deal, and then a day later, Leno's second daughter, Oaklynn, was born.