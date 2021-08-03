WFT Daily: Communication Is A Game Of Telephone To Charles Leno

Training camp is here, and we have you covered as the Washington Football Team progresses through its second season under head coach Ron Rivera. Stay up to date with "WFT Daily," which comes out every weekday evening.

Building chemistry on the offensive line in pass protection is like playing a game of telephone. No, really -- that's how Charles Leno Jr. described communicating with his teammates to pick up blitzes.

"That's really what it's like on the line," Leno said. "If I see something on my side, I have to make sure the guy next to me knows, and he has to pass it down to the other guys because it can help them out in their certain protection or run look."

Leno has embraced communicating with whoever he's working with over the course of his career. If even one player doesn't get the right message, the play can easily fall apart. So, as he gets to know his new teammates, he wants to make sure he's on the same page with all of them.