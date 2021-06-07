Charles Leno Jr. Is Gelling With His New Teammates

Based on head coach Ron Rivera’s description of him in May, Leno already possesses some qualities that show he is an ideal fit on Washington's offensive line. He has started the past 109 games of his career, so he is certainly durable. And he was voted to the Pro Bowl in 2018, meaning he has a history of performing up to par with some of the best in his position.

And the way Rivera sees it, there is no such thing as having enough quality offensive line depth.

"We had 10 guys that were active and six on the practice squad and I just felt that that was a big plus for us," Rivera said. "I think last year down the stretch it really helped us in terms of being able to practice, but more importantly being able to field quality starters with quality backups and so the more we can get and the more guys that we can have at specific positions, the offensive line being one of them, we're going to continue to try and do that."

Of course, all that depth means that there will not be enough starting jobs for everyone. Spots like right guard and center are locked up by Brandon Scherff and Chase Roullier, respectively, but both tackle positions are up for grabs. Leno has seen time with the starters on the left side, but Washington is still a long way from deciding its starting lineup for Week 1.

Naturally, Leno is not the only one who wants to be a starter, but he and the rest of Washington's offensive line are using that drive to push each other.