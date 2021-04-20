DMV Draft Prospects: Charles Snowden -- The Basketball Player Who's Been A Slam Dunk In Football

Snowden already possessed the unique physical traits that scouts clamor for in prospects. He had a long, 6-foot-7 frame and the skills he developed on the court. That was good, because he could focus his time on learning the many nuances of the sport that can take at least four years to learn in less than half the time. In addition to playing as a defensive end/outside linebacker hybrid, Schnell and St. Albans coaches put Snowden at receiver thinking many of his basketball talents would translate easier.

Snowden could run and was an easy target in the passing game, Schnell said, so it was easier for him to make plays on offense, but he steadily started to improve on defense. He got stronger, started to play with more leverage and use his hands. He put all of those new found attributes to good use by knocking down passes and occasionally grabbing interceptions.

"I don't even think we were looking for that," Schnell said. "We were just trying to make him better each game. You could see that he could do certain things, but he really had to work on how to be a defensive end/outside backer and use his body that way."

After Snowden finished out the season, it was obvious to Schnell that he was going to start getting attention from Division I schools. He even told Snowden that before basketball season started, but the reply he got was "I'm not real interested."