Charley Casserly: Joe Jacoby 'Absolutely' Deserves To Be In Pro Football Hall Of Fame

"Florida had a guy named [David] Galloway, who was a first-round rated player. He shuts him out. I'm thinking: 'Well, he's shutting these guys out. How's he doing it?' He was so big and so long, and that's when you could start using your arms. If you could stay on your feet and you had balance and long arms and size, you could play offensive line."

Here's a bit of trivia that some Redskins fans might not know: then-head coach Joe Gibbs actually thought Jacoby was a defensive lineman, not an offensive tackle, as Casserly explained to the panel.

"We drafted five offensive linemen, and we didn't draft him," Casserly said. "We go to sign him as a free agent, and Gibbs thought he was a defensive lineman and recruited him as a defensive lineman. You know the speech when a head coach is selling you on the team? Joe [Jacoby] was afraid to tell him he was an offensive lineman."

Casserly went on to tell the panel that the team was very close to losing Jacoby shortly thereafter, due to Gibbs' unhappiness with the whole situation.

"So when we tell him we got him signed, Gibbs goes, 'That's great. We need another defensive lineman.' [And we say], 'No Joe, he's an offensive lineman.' [And Joe says], 'Can we get out of it?' 'No, we can't get out of it.'"

Lucky for the Redskins and their fans that Jacoby stuck around, or fortunes might have been different without him.