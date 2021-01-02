News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Signs Center Chase Roullier To Multi-Year Extension

Jan 02, 2021 at 02:12 PM
Washington Football Team Public Relations

Washington Football Team Public Relations

chase-roulier-contract-extension

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Football Team announced today that they have signed center Chase Roullier to a four-year contract extension. Full terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Roullier (6-4, 315) has appeared in 58 games with 52 starts for Washington. Since becoming the full-time starter at center in 2018, he has started in every game in which he has appeared and only missed three games during that span. He is currently part of an offensive unit that ranks eighth in the NFL in rushing touchdowns. Roullier was a sixth round (199th overall) selection by Washington in the 2017 NFL Draft.

"Chase has been a steady presence and leader on our offensive line all season. He is a great teammate and does everything the right way," said head coach Ron Rivera. "We are glad to be able to reward a player who has spent his entire career here. He was well deserving of an extension, and I look forward to continuing to coach him as we work towards sustained success here in Washington."

Roullier played collegiately at Wyoming from 2013-16, where he appeared in 48 career games for the Cowboys. He earned all-conference honors three-consecutive seasons, including first team all-conference in the Mountain West as a senior.

Roullier, 27, attended Burnsville H.S. in Minnesota where he was named an all-state selection as a senior. He was born on Aug. 23, 1993.

Related Content

news

Washington Releases RB Michael Warren, Signs WR Dontrelle Inman To Practice Squad

The team announced the following roster moves Wednesday.
news

Washington-Panthers Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 20-13 loss to the Carolina Panthers, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
news

Washington Football Team Vs. Panthers Inactives, Week 16

The Washington Football Team has announced six players as inactive for its 2020 Week 16 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.
news

Washington Activates WR Antonio Gandy-Golden From Injured Reserve, Elevates QB Steven Montez From Practice Squad

The team announced the following roster moves Saturday.
news

Brandon Scherff, Chase Young Named To 2021 Pro Bowl

Scherff was named to his fourth Pro Bowl in six seasons, while Young is the youngest player in Washington history to be selected to the Pro Bowl at 21-years old. 
news

Washington Signs LB Mychal Kendricks Off Seahawks' Practice Squad, Places LB Shaun Dion Hamilton On Injured Reserve

The team announced the following roster moves Monday.
news

Washington-Seahawks Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 20-15 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
news

Washington Football Team Vs. Seahawks Inactives, Week 15

The Washington Football Team has announced seven players as inactive for its 2020 Week 15 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
news

Washington Signs QB Taylor Heinicke From Practice Squad, Releases WR Jeff Badet

The team announced the following roster moves Saturday.
news

Washington Places S Deshazor Everett On Injured Reserve; Signs RB Lamar Miller

Washington announced the following roster moves Thursday.
news

Washington-49ers Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 23-15 win over the San Francisco 49ers, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.

Advertising