Washington Signs Center Chase Roullier To Multi-Year Extension

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Football Team announced today that they have signed center Chase Roullier to a four-year contract extension. Full terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Roullier (6-4, 315) has appeared in 58 games with 52 starts for Washington. Since becoming the full-time starter at center in 2018, he has started in every game in which he has appeared and only missed three games during that span. He is currently part of an offensive unit that ranks eighth in the NFL in rushing touchdowns. Roullier was a sixth round (199th overall) selection by Washington in the 2017 NFL Draft.