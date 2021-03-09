Chase Young Fulfills Dream By Gifting Parents New Cars

Chase Young's parents could only attend some of his games this season due to COVID-19, but they'll be arriving in style when he plays at FedExField in the future.
That's because Young, the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year, surprised his mother, Carla, and father, Greg, with brand new cars. He documented their reactions in an Instagram post on Monday night.
"My first dream was making it to the NFL. This was my second... #AllGod," Young wrote.
Young often credits his parents for supporting and pushing him while he developed into a football star at DeMatha Catholic in Maryland, became a top NFL prospect at Ohio State and emerged as one of the faces of the Washington Football Team in 2020. They love their son but are tough critics, like when Carla graded him after his first seven NFL games.
"My mom, she gave me like a C+, so take that on the chin and keep it moving; got to respect what she says," Young joked. "She said I'm not leading the league in sacks, so she gave me a C+. I'm definitely going to get them up."
Young dominated from that point on, racking up game-changing plays and becoming the first rookie in franchise history to win a Player of the Month honor. The highlight of his exceptional December was his scoop-and-score play against the San Francisco 49ers, and after that game, Carla was there to describe the play.
"Oh my gosh, I'm just so worn out," told to the media via FaceTime from Young's phone. "It was just so outstanding, I couldn't even believe it. I was in shock. And I said, 'He knows how to pick that ball up and not fall on it.' And he got it and kept trucking."
Carla has seen her son make these types of plays since he started playing football as a child, but now he was doing so on the sport's biggest stage. He had fulfilled his dream by making it to the NFL, and in doing so, made sure to show appreciation to those who made that dream a possibility.