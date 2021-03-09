Chase Young Fulfills Dream By Gifting Parents New Cars

Young often credits his parents for supporting and pushing him while he developed into a football star at DeMatha Catholic in Maryland, became a top NFL prospect at Ohio State and emerged as one of the faces of the Washington Football Team in 2020. They love their son but are tough critics, like when Carla graded him after his first seven NFL games.

"My mom, she gave me like a C+, so take that on the chin and keep it moving; got to respect what she says," Young joked. "She said I'm not leading the league in sacks, so she gave me a C+. I'm definitely going to get them up."

Young dominated from that point on, racking up game-changing plays and becoming the first rookie in franchise history to win a Player of the Month honor. The highlight of his exceptional December was his scoop-and-score play against the San Francisco 49ers, and after that game, Carla was there to describe the play.