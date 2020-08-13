Chase Young Discusses Expectations, Dwayne Haskins And The Defensive Line On Good Morning Football

Entering the NFL can be intimidating for rookies, especially when the position group they're joining is filled with former first-round picks. That has not been the case for Young, though, as Washington's defensive line has welcomed him with open arms.

"I feel good going into the meetings, just meeting the guys, being around them, working out and getting that chemistry. I feel like we're going to be real good, man."

Despite the unit's struggles last season, Young and his fellow defensive linemen know they have a target on their backs entering the 2020 campaign. GMFB's Peter Schrager went as far as to compare them to the defense of last year's Super Bowl finalist, the San Francisco 49ers.

"I feel like as a group, we know what we want to accomplish and know what we have to do to try and get to that D-line level that not a lot of teams can get to," Young said. "Every day just know we're working and we're busting our butts."

Switching gears to the offense, Young is back on the field with his former Ohio State teammate, quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr.. During the offseason, Haskins received a lot of publicity from his workouts with other high profile players in the NFL, but the GMFB crew still had questions about him. Young provided some answers.