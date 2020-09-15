Chase Young Is Expected To Dominate. He Was 'As Advertised' In His NFL Debut

Young responded with a strip sack -- something he did a ton of while wreaking havoc at Ohio State. On 3rd-and-5 from the Washington 17-yard line, Young burst upfield, spun off a block by the running back and slipped past an offensive lineman before jumping towards Wentz. Wentz ducked to avoid the initial sack, but Young stayed with the play from the ground, grabbed hold of Wentz's right leg and popped the ball out with his right hard.

The Eagles recovered and eventually converted a field goal, but Young's speed, power and awareness were on full display. His teammates and coaches had seen this explosive skillset every day in practice, and now it was time for an opponent to experience trying to contain No. 99.