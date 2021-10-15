News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

WFT Daily: Chase Young, Jaret Patterson reflect on Sean Taylor's legacy

Oct 15, 2021 at 02:08 PM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Daily101521
Washington safety Sean Taylor plays in a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Qwest Field. (AP Photo/Tom DiPace)

Jaret Patterson was heading to school on Nov. 27, 2007, when he heard the tragic news. Sean Taylor, one of the Washington Football Team's brightest stars of that decade, died at Jackson Memorial Hospital after being shot at his house in Florida. 

Like countless others, Patterson cried for a person he had never met, but meant so much to him.

"That's how much of an impact Sean Taylor had on me, the whole organization and the whole [DMV] area," Patterson said.

During Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Washington will retire Taylor’s No. 21 jersey to honor his impact on the franchise. His relentless approach to the game, which led to several highlights still praised to this day, inspired many of his teammates. For many of Washington's current players who grew up watching Taylor, the late safety's influence is still fresh on their minds.

"He was a legend," Chase Young told reporters Thursday afternoon.

PHOTOS: Chiefs Practice Week 10/14

The Washington Football Team continues to prepare for its Week 6 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. (Photos by Emilee Fails and Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team)

20211014 Week 6 Practice001
1 / 46
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211014 Week 6 Practice002
2 / 46
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211014 Week 6 Practice003
3 / 46
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211014 Week 6 Practice004
4 / 46
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211014 Week 6 Practice005
5 / 46
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211014 Week 6 Practice006
6 / 46
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
20211014 Week 6 Practice007
7 / 46
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
20211014 Week 6 Practice008
8 / 46
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
20211014 Week 6 Practice009
9 / 46
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211014 Week 6 Practice010
10 / 46
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211014 Week 6 Practice011
11 / 46
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211014 Week 6 Practice012
12 / 46
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211014 Week 6 Practice013
13 / 46
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211014 Week 6 Practice014
14 / 46
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211014 Week 6 Practice015
15 / 46
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211014 Week 6 Practice016
16 / 46
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211014 Week 6 Practice017
17 / 46
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211014 Week 6 Practice018
18 / 46
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211014 Week 6 Practice019
19 / 46
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211014 Week 6 Practice020
20 / 46
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211014 Week 6 Practice021
21 / 46
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211014 Week 6 Practice022
22 / 46
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
20211014 Week 6 Practice023
23 / 46
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211014 Week 6 Practice024
24 / 46
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
20211014 Week 6 Practice025
25 / 46
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211014 Week 6 Practice026
26 / 46
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211014 Week 6 Practice027
27 / 46
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211014 Week 6 Practice028
28 / 46
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
20211014 Week 6 Practice029
29 / 46
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211014 Week 6 Practice030
30 / 46
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211014 Week 6 Practice031
31 / 46
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211014 Week 6 Practice032
32 / 46
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
20211014 Week 6 Practice033
33 / 46
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
20211014 Week 6 Practice034
34 / 46
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211014 Week 6 Practice035
35 / 46
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
20211014 Week 6 Practice036
36 / 46
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
20211014 Week 6 Practice037
37 / 46
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211014 Week 6 Practice038
38 / 46
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211014 Week 6 Practice039
39 / 46
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211014 Week 6 Practice040
40 / 46
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211014 Week 6 Practice041
41 / 46
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
20211014 Week 6 Practice042
42 / 46
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
20211014 Week 6 Practice043
43 / 46
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211014 Week 6 Practice044
44 / 46
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell / Washington Football Team
20211014 Week 6 Practice045
45 / 46
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211014 Week 6 Practice046
46 / 46
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Like Patterson, Young grew up just a few miles away from FedExField and played at DeMatha Catholic High School. Everything about Taylor, even details like the way he put tape on his face mask, stood out to Young. But his physicality -- Taylor notably called himself the hardest-hitting player in his draft class -- against bigger players like Jerome Bettis was a trait Young admired the most.

"He made you want to play for Washington," Young said. "I wish he was still here, man."

Taylor had a knack for making plays that Patterson remembers well. He was familiar with Taylor's style from when he played for the University of Miami, so he knew Washington had drafted a unique player when was taken No. 5 overall. He recalled his interception returned for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the preseason in 2004 and his hit on Bills punter Brian Moorman in the 2006 Pro Bowl.

Patterson loved Taylor; he even made a poster of Taylor that he hung in his basement after his death. To him, the fact that so many people were affected by the news speaks to the kind of person Taylor was on and off the field.

"He was a person you wanted to play with and you wanted to talk to," Patterson said. "He was just a great person."

Related Links

Patterson, who was signed as an undrafted free agent this offseason and earned a roster spot in training camp, considers himself lucky to be in a position to represent him with the way he plays.

"Just seeing him play was tremendous," Patterson said. "It was an honor seeing him play at FedExField."

There's no doubt that Taylor is one of the fanbase's most-beloved players. He was one-of-a-kind, Patterson said, and it's a big moment for the team to retire his number. And while the 2000s were full of favorites like Santana Moss and Chris Cooley, Patterson grew up wanting to be like Taylor.

"He was one of the best safeties," Patterson said. "He was just a freak athlete."

Related Content

news

WFT Daily: Coaches, players praise DeAndre Carter for taking advantage of opportunities

Carter has quietly emerged as one of Washington's more exciting offensive weapons with Cams Sims and Dyami Brown dealing with injuries.
news

WFT Daily: Andy Reid put Rivera on the road to where he is today

Rivera credits Reid as having a pivotal influence on his coaching career and still turns to him for advice.
news

WFT Daily: Ricky Seals-Jones' wild transition from WR to TE

Seals-Jones explains how he found out he was switching to tight end and how he learned the position.
news

WFT Daily: Sunday's loss a reminder of how much minor details matter

Rivera explains how a lack of attention to detail contributed to Sunday's loss to the Saints.
news

WFT Daily: With key starters out, Washington embraces 'next man up' mentality

Washington will down several key players against the Saints, but the team believes the pieces they have embraced the bigger roles.
news

WFT Daily: A closer look at Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic's different, but pivotal roles

Gibson and McKissic have similar skillsets, but they're used in different ways.
news

WFT Daily: Terry McLaurin Says Ricky Seals-Jones Is 'Ready For His Moment'

With Logan Thomas on Injured Reserve, Seals-Jones is set to take on a bigger role. McLaurin is confident he can handle it.
news

WFT Daily: Washington's Offensive Line Has Been Outstanding Through 4 Games

Washington's offensive line has allowed the second-fewest sacks so far this season.
news

WFT Daily: Curtis Samuel Not Surprised By Terry McLaurin's Success

Samuel has known McLaurin since their days at Ohio State. The fact that McLaurin is one of the best receivers in the NFL is not a shocker to him.
news

WFT Daily: 'Scary Terry's' Contested Catch Rate Proves 'He's Not Ever Really Covered'

McLaurin has been reliable as ever over the past three games, and when it comes to contested catches, there's no one better.
news

WFT Daily: Washington Analyzes The Challenges Of Facing Matt Ryan

Ryan has been a highly successful quarterback for most of his career. Washington isn't taking its matchup with him lightly.
Advertising