WFT Daily: Chase Young, Jaret Patterson reflect on Sean Taylor's legacy

Like Patterson, Young grew up just a few miles away from FedExField and played at DeMatha Catholic High School. Everything about Taylor, even details like the way he put tape on his face mask, stood out to Young. But his physicality -- Taylor notably called himself the hardest-hitting player in his draft class -- against bigger players like Jerome Bettis was a trait Young admired the most.

"He made you want to play for Washington," Young said. "I wish he was still here, man."

Taylor had a knack for making plays that Patterson remembers well. He was familiar with Taylor's style from when he played for the University of Miami, so he knew Washington had drafted a unique player when was taken No. 5 overall. He recalled his interception returned for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the preseason in 2004 and his hit on Bills punter Brian Moorman in the 2006 Pro Bowl.

Patterson loved Taylor; he even made a poster of Taylor that he hung in his basement after his death. To him, the fact that so many people were affected by the news speaks to the kind of person Taylor was on and off the field.