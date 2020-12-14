Rookies Chase Young, Kam Curl Starring For One Of NFL's Best Defenses

An example of this came on Young's touchdown. With just over a minute left in the second half, Washington's defensive line ran a stunt blitz that had Young looping into the "A" gap while Daron Payne rushed from the outside and Jon Bostic blitzed up the middle. Bostic and Payne caused Nick Mullens to fumble the ball, which was then picked up by Young and taken 47 yards to the end zone.

"All I heard was, 'Ball! Ball!' from the sideline," Young said. "I thought it was a 49ers [player] about to pick the ball up, but it was actually [Bostic] that was about to hop on it. So I just took it out of his hands. …When I picked it up, I was like, 'I can't go down. I've got to score.'"

Young's first-career touchdown gave Washington its first lead of the game. Curl's, meanwhile, helped extend it. The 49ers were lined up at Washington's 24-yard line and trailing, 16-7, with 39 seconds left in the third quarter. Curl was covering Kyle Juszczyk in the flat with his eyes on Mullens. As the pass rush crashed in on Mullens, the quarterback delivered a last-second throw to Juszczyk. Curl jumped the route for his first-career interception and sprinted down the sideline for the 76-yard score to give Washington a 23-7 lead.