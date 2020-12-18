'It's Crazy Unusual': Chase Young Is Already Washington's Emotional Leader

Young's performance on the field is rare as well. Young has 35 tackles, 5.5 sacks, three pass deflections and forced fumbles each, a fumble recovery and a touchdown. He is currently the odds-on favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year, and he has delivered several impact plays, one of which was making a diving tackle on Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow that caused the No. 1 overall pick to fumble the ball, which Washington recovered for a touchback.

Plays like that prompted Ryan Kerrigan, the franchise's official sack leader, to say Young's ability is beyond his years.

"I don't really see him as a rookie with where he's at in terms of his development and with where he's at mentally," Kerrigan said. "Even though he is technically a rookie, we see him as a leader on this team."

The plays only got better from there. Young made a touchdown-saving tackle on a 4th-and-goal against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13, them followed that up with a dominant performance against the San Francisco 49ers. Young had six tackles, a sack, two quarterback hits, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery touchdown that gave Washington a 13-7 lead before halftime.

Rivera said Young brings a lot of energy when he makes those types of plays, and it is infectious for his teammates.