News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Chase Young Named NFC Defensive Player And NFL Defensive Rookie Of The Month

Jan 07, 2021 at 08:31 AM
Washington Football Team Public Relations

Washington Football Team Public Relations

chase-young-player-of-the-month
Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young (99) is shown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. The last time Baker Mayfield faced a talented, quarterback-seeking defensive line anchored by the No. 2 overall draft pick, things didn't go well. The San Francisco 49ers menaced and mauled Mayfield last season. On Sunday the Browns' QB faces Washington's ferocious front.(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. -- The National Football League announced Thursday that Washington defensive end Chase Young has been named both the NFC Defensive Player and NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month for December.

Young becomes the sixth NFC Defensive Player of the Month in franchise history and first since linebacker London Fletcher took home the honor in 2012. He is the first Washington player to win a player of the month award since quarterback Kirk Cousins did so in November of 2016. Young is the first rookie in franchise history to ever win a player of the month honor. It is the first NFC Defensive Player and NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month awards of Young's career.

In the last five games, Young tallied 17 total tackles, including three tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, three passes defensed and a touchdown. 

Young became the first player in franchise history to record two games in a single season with a forced fumble, fumble recovery and a sack when he did so in Weeks 14 and 16. In the Week 14 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, Young recorded an eight-yard sack, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, one tackle for loss and two passes defensed.

Related Links

He became the first player in Washington franchise history to record a fumble return touchdown, a forced fumble and a sack in a single game and became the first rookie in NFL history and third player in overall to record a fumble return touchdown, forced fumble, fumble recovery, sack and two-plus passes defensed in a single game.

During the month, Young became the second player in NFL history to register at least two games in their rookie season with a forced fumble, fumble recovery and a sack, joining Terrell Suggs [3] in 2003. Young and Suggs both accomplished the feat in a single month.

Related Content

news

WFT Daily: The Offensive Formula To Keep Up With The Buccaneers

The defense has carried Washington all season, but if it wants to upset the Buccaneers in the wild card round, its offense will have to produce. 
news

Wake Up Washington 1/6: Finding The Best Approach Against Tom Brady

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
news

Washington Names Brandon Scherff As Team's Ed Block Courage Award Recipient

The honor is given annually to a player from each National Football League team who displays extraordinary courage in the face of adversity. 
news

Assessing Washington's Draft Class 

The Washington Football Team drafted eight rookies in the 2020 NFL Draft, and all of them have either been integral contributors or shown potential. Here's a look at how each rookie has performed so far this season.

Advertising