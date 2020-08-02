'The Best Player You've Ever Trained'

Young's regimen consists of fast-paced circuit training and dynamic workouts aimed to condition him to play against up-tempo offenses. As an edge-rusher, he cannot afford to get tired. Fatigue could mean the difference between a takedown and a touchdown.

His offseason program began at the Los Angeles Lakers' training center, where he worked with Gibson three times per day during the last two weeks of January. With Young having just completed the football season, Gibson wanted to make sure Young was doing everything he could to get back into top shape. Young lifted early in the mornings, ran on the track in the afternoons and then did either field work or physical therapy after that.

Young then completed two workouts per day -- lifting in the morning and either field work or running in the afternoon -- for the following three weeks leading up to the NFL Scouting Combine in late February. Young also boxed twice a week during that span in order to "shock the body" with unfamiliar workouts.

"I train boxers as well, so you're talking about guys just trying to keep that same energy for 12 rounds for three minutes, that can be pretty tough," Gibson said. "So for me, if I can prepare your body, prepare your mind to deal with that, day in and day out, by the time you touch that field, I just field like you'll be on a different level."

Following the combine, Young's plan was to return to Los Angeles to continue training, show off during Ohio State's Pro Day in mid-March and finally fly to Las Vegas to hear his name called at the beginning of the NFL Draft.

However, the novel coronavirus obliterated those plans; all of the sudden, Young went from working out at a state-of-the-art facility to training in the basement of Gibson's cousin's house in Clinton, Maryland. And with all NFL offseason programs being fully virtual, Young had to prepare for training camp on his own.

Young's post-combine routine mostly stayed the same. Some days, he only did upper-body workouts. Other days, he did lower-body workouts and some kind of cardio, such as running or football-specific drills. Young also traveled to Ohio on multiple occasions to work with Buckeyes defensive line coach Larry Johnson for two weeks apiece.

"He was always willing to work; that's what I admire about Chase," Johnson told the Washington team site in May. "You got to have that mindset as an elite athlete. He had a great work ethic."