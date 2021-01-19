Chase Young Voted PFWA Defensive Rookie Of The Year

Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young was selected as the Pro Football Writers of America's 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year on Monday.

Young, the second overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Ohio State, played in 15 games (all starts) and led all NFL rookies with 7.5 sacks. He posted 44 total tackles (32 solo) and he added four passes defensed, 12 quarterback hits, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and a fumble return for a touchdown. He had seven games with at least one full sack, the most by a rookie in Washington history.

Young also had three games with a sack and a fumble recovery, the most in a season by any player in franchise history. He was the second rookie in Washington history to post at least seven sacks and 10 tackles for loss (Brian Orakpo in 2009), and Young was the only NFL rookie in 2020 to reach those marks. His four forced fumbles tied for the most all-time by a Washington rookie, and he set a franchise rookie record with his three fumble recoveries, which helped him earn his first Pro Bowl.

Young was selected both NFC Defensive Player and NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month for December, and he was a PFWA All-NFC honoree – the only 2020 rookie to be selected to an all-conference squad. Young is the first Washington player to be selected Defensive Rookie of the Year by the PFWA.

Young is the third Ohio State player to be selected Defensive Rookie of the Year by the PFWA since 2017 and the fourth defensive lineman since 2015. He joins his former Buckeyes teammates and defensive ends Nick and Joey Bosa as recipients of the award.

The award is the latest accolade that Young has received for his rookie season. He was one of two Washington players named to Pro Football Focus' All-Rookie team, and his overall grade of 87.2, which led the entire team, was one of the highest among edge defenders in the past decade.