WFT Daily: Chase Young's Case For Defensive Rookie Of The Year

Young's dominant stretch began with a game-changing hit of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, and it continued with two tackles for loss and a sack versus the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving. Against the previously undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers, his fourth-down stuff completed a goal line stand that set the tone for the rest of the game.

None of those performances compared to Sunday's, though, when he looked like the best player on the field.

On one play, he dropped back into coverage, realized no one was coming into his zone, waited for the offensive tackle to turn his head inside and then flew into the backfield to engulf quarterback Nick Mullens. On another, he scraped across the line of scrimmage and walloped running back Jeff Wilson to force a fumble.

And on his fumble return, when he thought a 49ers player was going to hop on the ball -- it was actually linebacker Jon Bostic -- he scooped it up, stepped out of a tackle and, as his mother said after the game, trucked to the end zone for a 47-yard touchdown. Not only did Washington have a lead it would never relinquish, but Young seemed to cement himself as the Defensive Rookie of the Year frontrunner.