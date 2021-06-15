Chemistry Is Key For Camaron Cheeseman

Many might not know it, but there is a lot more to long snapping than throwing a ball between your legs. Cheeseman has to worry about the location of the laces on the ball as well as the location and spin rate of the ball itself. There are two factors that connect all of those areas together: the kicker and holder need to have faith that Cheeseman is going to deliver a clean ball, and Cheeseman needs to alter his snapping style according to their preferences.

On short snaps, which are for field goals and extra points, some holders like the snap to be a little high; others like it to be lower. Way and Hopkins also need to know that there will be little to no wobble in Cheeseman's snaps, and when the ball does get into Way's hands, he won't need to turn the laces too much.