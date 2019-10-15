Cherie Shares Her Mother's Breast Cancer Story

I would like to share my Mother's cancer story. Her name is Wanda Harvey and she is the strongest woman I know. She was diagnosed with breast cancer about 2 years ago right after marrying her third husband. I say that to encourage those who have been married and divorced several times. Cancer can occur no matter how old you are and how many times you have married. She was worried her husband would feel like "he didn't sign up for a broken wife" but quite the opposite happened. He stood by her through everything. The operation to remove the cancer nodules and radiation treatments thereafter. She lost her job in the process but her husband supported her and said "go ahead and retire I got you."