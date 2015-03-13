News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Chris Baker, Terrance Knighton Living Out Dream Together With Redskins

Mar 13, 2015 at 01:41 AM
Back when they were at Windsor (Conn.) High School together, Chris Baker and Terrance Knighton made a pact, along with Damik Scafe that they'd all someday play in the NFL.

Baker would hook on with the Denver Broncos as a college free agent during the 2009 and then eventually make his way to the Redskins.

Knighton, meanwhile, was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the third-round of the 2009 NFL Draft before playing for the Broncos during the last few seasons

Their paths crossed from time to time, and when the Broncos made the playoffs each of the last two seasons, Baker was in the stands supporting his childhood best friend.

Now, however, he'll be supporting him from just feet away.

Knighton signed with the Redskins on Friday, completing a vision the two laid out together years ago.

"This has been our lifelong dream," Baker told ESPN 980. "We've been texting each other back and forth. This is what we've always talked about, being able to play professional ball together. We always did it on the high school level. We planned on going to college together, but, you know, we just happened to go different ways with different scholarship opportunities. But now we have an opportunity now as professionals, and we're both quote-unquote in our prime and playing well, so it would be fun to play with him."

While Baker wanted to play basketball growing up, Knighton persuaded the man now known as "Swaggy" to give football a try.

"I thought I was a basketball player," Baker began. "I was six-feet when I was 11, so I was convinced to play basketball. I did not want to play football. My junior year, he convinced me to go out for spring ball, and I gave it a shot. I got some scholarship offers, and I was like, 'Uhh, maybe this is my sport.'"

Yes, Chris, it is your sport.

In three seasons with the Redskins, Baker has amassed 81 tackles with two sacks and two forced fumbles. Knighton, meanwhile, has recorded 201 tackles with 12.5 sacks and 10 passes defensed during his time with the Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Now even though Knighton was in the Washington, D.C., area to visit with the Redskins this week, he was actually going to be here anyway as the Best Man in Baker's wedding this Saturday.

"Perfect situation, he doesn't have to leave and go back to L.A. to get his clothes," Baker said. "He can just stay here, have his girlfriend bring his clothes down here to the wedding."

Perfect indeed; and early congratulations, Chris!

