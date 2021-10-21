Meet Chris Blewitt, Washington's new kicker with an incredible story

Blewitt can speak from experience in that area. A four-year starter at Pittsburgh, Blewitt received some interest from the Toronto Argonauts in the Canadian Football League, but those plans never fully materialized. It was the same story with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who invited him to their rookie minicamp in 2017, the Dallas Cowboys, who explored the possibility of adding him as a punter, and a brief stint with the Chicago Bears.

During that time, Blewitt held a number of odd jobs that provided enough money to pay the bills. He worked as a flooring associate at Home Depot, and later, when he returned to his hometown of Alexandria, Virginia, he worked as a personal trainer in the morning, and then he would go to a UPS warehouse in Springfield, Virginia, to haul boxes for four to five hours.

So, that was Blewitt's life. He would help people train, then go through his own workouts. If he had extra time, he would either spend time with his nieces or practice his kicks. Then he would go to work at UPS and repeat the cycle. Over and over again.

Some people might call that grueling; Blewitt saw it as "character building."

"It's hard work, understanding some things...you just have to get done," he said. "It's the same thing with going out on the field. Like, yeah maybe I could take a day off. But no, I get to do this. I have the opportunity to do it. Why would I go home and sit on the couch?"

Being out of the game for so long forces people to grow up, Blewitt said. He had to train by himself for years with no guarantees. For him, it was all about getting into the groove of understanding his situation and trusting his own beliefs that he belonged.