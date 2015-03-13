News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Chris Culliver Was A Five-Star Recruit In High School

Mar 13, 2015
Not every high school player earns a five-star rating, but new Washington Redskins cornerback Chris Culliver deserved his handful of stars.

Culliver – who attended Garner (NC) High School – was the state's highest rated recruit and the third-highest rated prospect at the position.

Rivals.com's Mike Farrell said Culliver was a, "impressive physical specimen with a linebacker's build and a cornerback's speed."

"He is very explosive, closes well and is a sure tackler. He can project to either strong or free safety due to his rare combination of size, strength and speed. Culliver has loose hips although he's better in zone coverage than man-to-man. He plays physical at times but could be a bigger hitter. Culliver has a second gear when closing on the ball but needs to be more consistent play in and play out. He has potential as a blitzer, although he needs to be more elusive at the line. His speed allows him to turn and run with anyone and his size lets him redirect receivers and put them off their routes. Culliver could grow into an outside linebacker in college and play at 220 pounds, but he'll start his career in the middle of the field at either safety slot."

While he ultimately chose to attend South Carolina, becoming the school's first five-star recruit since 2003 in the process, he also had offers from Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, North Carolina State and Virginia Tech.

He joins DeSean Jackson and Jackson Jeffcoat as former five-star recruits on the Redskins' roster.

