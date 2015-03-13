Chris Culliver Was A Five-Star Recruit In High School

"He is very explosive, closes well and is a sure tackler. He can project to either strong or free safety due to his rare combination of size, strength and speed. Culliver has loose hips although he's better in zone coverage than man-to-man. He plays physical at times but could be a bigger hitter. Culliver has a second gear when closing on the ball but needs to be more consistent play in and play out. He has potential as a blitzer, although he needs to be more elusive at the line. His speed allows him to turn and run with anyone and his size lets him redirect receivers and put them off their routes. Culliver could grow into an outside linebacker in college and play at 220 pounds, but he'll start his career in the middle of the field at either safety slot."