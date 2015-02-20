News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Chris Mortensen Discusses Changes In Combine, Draft

Feb 20, 2015 at 07:17 AM
/assets/images/imported/WAS/photos/2016-Photos/kring-2016-headshot.jpg
Jake Kring-Schreifels

Managing Editor

**

**

RELATED LINKS:
Ryan Kerrigan Had A Unique Combine Interview
–Stanford OT Andrus Peat A Fan Of Redskins'

For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to *"like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page. *

ESPN reporter Chris Mortensen remembers when the NFL Scouting combine was just a few media members meeting with front office employees in hotel lobbies. The year was 1987.

"I actually bumped into a coach the other day. He said, 'I remember when it was just you, Rich Gosselin from the Dallas Morning News, he was at Kansas City then, and a couple other guys.' There was no event," Mortensen recalled to linebacker Ryan Kerrigan and Redskins.com's Andrew Walker.

"It was at the Hoosier Dome…the Indiana Dome," he said. "You really just met up with general managers, scouts and coaches, in kind of just the lobbies in one of the hotels. But this is obviously a different time."

Indeed. Part of the reasoning behind the explosion of interest in events like the combine and draft has been the union of college football with the NFL. Mortensen believes the calendar conflation makes both audiences tune in.

"How can the draft draw so many, 35-40 million viewers, over the course of a three-day event?" Mortensen said.  "I've always felt like I tried to solve this with the great mind I have. You know what? It's actually the day that college football, now the second most popular sport in America, is married-up to the professional football, and it's kind of like it's graduation day and you're getting grades, and you have a lot to talk about it. So, you put two popular sports together, and this obviously what they consider a critical time."

Kerrigan then asked Mortensen for his thoughts on the NFL Draft moving from New York City to Chicago for the first time:

"I didn't necessarily want to get it out of New York, although I'm not from there," he said. "But, Chicago is a great town. It's obviously more in the Mid-West – nothing wrong with that...It just won't be the same because one of the things that makes the actual Radio Music City Hall or before that it was the Madison Square Garden theatre – Jets fans being in the balcony waiting for their pick and going, 'Oh no!' But, it's still going to be exciting because it's a time of anticipation.

"Maybe you could say it's over-hyped. I think in the way you look at the Seattle Seahawks and you say, well you saw where all the sudden they were hitting on the guys in the fifth, sixth and seventh round. The Patriots and the Seahawks I think had more undrafted guys on their rosters than anybody. So, we get excited the rounds like you [Kerrigan] were picked in, and those are the guys who are visible. But, the draft is a total body of work and the headliners are headliners, and we're going to talk about it forever until somebody drops saying, 'I can't take it anymore.'"

Check out what Mortensen had to say about Redskins general manager Scot McCloughan here.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get one free topping at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored one touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 29.
news

Former Redskins QB Sammy Baugh Named To NFL 100 All-Time Team

Baugh was a three-time first-team All-Pro over 16 seasons with the Redskins from 1937-1952
news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get five free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored five touchdowns against the New York Giants at FedExField on Dec. 22.
news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get three free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored three touchdowns against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField on Dec. 15.
news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get two free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored two touchdowns against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Dec. 8.

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get six free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored three touchdowns against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Dec. 1.

news

Redskins And Easterns Automotive Group Present Matilde Ramirez With $10K Check For Work As A Caregiver

When Saul Ramirez was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, his mother dropped everything to be with her son. The Redskins heard her story and decided to give her a little help.
news

Redskins Personally Deliver Hurricane Relief Supplies To The Bahamas

Second-year corner Adonis Alexander represented the team in the Bahamas on Thursday, distributing supplies to aid in the relief efforts following Hurricane Dorian. 
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Remembering The 'Seat Cushion Game' 

The Redskins beat the Falcons in the playoffs in 1992 on their way to a Super Bowl victory. Fans couldn't help but celebrate by throwing seat cushions.

news

Player Ratings For Redskins In 'Madden NFL 19' Unveiled

Find out how Washington's roster stacks up in the "Madden NFL 19," which launches on Aug. 10 nationwide.
news

Jonathan Allen Celebrates His Wedding Back In Alabama

The Redskins second-year defensive lineman journeyed back to Bryant-Denny Stadium with his wife Hannah Franklin Allen. 
news

Derrius Guice Checks In With Second-Highest Rookie Running Back Rating In 'Madden 19'

The prized second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft is coming to Washington seeking the opportunity to be a game-changing player. 
Advertising