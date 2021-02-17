What Chris Polian Adds To Washington's Revamped Front Office

The best way Polian can help Rivera in his new role is by focusing on the 31 other franchises; that, he said, is how he will spend a "high 90%" of his time. The rest of his time will be focusing on players who aren't with teams as well as other leagues like the CFL. In doing so, he'll arm Mayhew, Hurney and Rivera with knowledge to prepare for opponents and address any roster needs that arise over the course of the year.

Polian will continue to help Rivera focus more on coaching and less on things like roster structure. In Mayhew and Hurney's introductory press conference, Rivera said he would often have to take time away from his own preparations during the week to look at the roster with senior vice president of football administration Rob Rogers.