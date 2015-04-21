Chris Thompson Receives Milestone Football

For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to "like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page.

After struggling to stay on the practice squad in 2014, and after months of waiting for the opportunity to contribute in a regular-season game, running back Chris Thompson was afforded his moment in a mid-December contest with the Giants.

In front of Metlife Stadium's opposing fans, Thompson caught a ball in the second quarter, a short pass from quarterback Robert Griffin III that, creating an open lane, allowed him to scamper into the end zone.