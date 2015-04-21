Chris Thompson Receives Milestone Football

RELATED LINKS:
After struggling to stay on the practice squad in 2014, and after months of waiting for the opportunity to contribute in a regular-season game, running back Chris Thompson was afforded his moment in a mid-December contest with the Giants.
In front of Metlife Stadium's opposing fans, Thompson caught a ball in the second quarter, a short pass from quarterback Robert Griffin III that, creating an open lane, allowed him to scamper into the end zone.
"I was just waiting and being patient for my opportunity to come and it came today and I was just out there trying to make the best of it," he said after the game.
Little did that ball know, but it would be making its way back to Thompson in April. Adorned with a white seam and Redskins lettering to signify the touchdown, Thompson had to Instagram his new trophy ball.
"Blessings on Blessings on Blessings," he wrote for his caption.
It's an achievement he won't likely forget and something to keep motivating him – to make sure it's not his last.
