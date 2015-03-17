Christa Talks About Recent Trip To Ireland

"My dad's side of the family is from County Kerry and County Limerick," she said. "We went to a small town called Claire where my father's great grandfather is from. It was amazing to see where my ancestors came from."

Relatively small in geographic size, Christa and her family were also able to see other parts of the country as well.

"Ireland is a small country so we are able to travel down to Queenstown where the Titanic took off from on its last voyage, which is now called Cove, and up to Dublin," she said. "Seeing Blarney Castle, Muckross House and Cliffs of Moher among other stops was awesome too."

Throughout each stop, Christa noticed a consistency in the approach of local citizens.

"Everyone is super friendly," she said. "They will talk to you just because you're the next table over."

Now back home in the United States, Christa does still carry one tradition with her on this St. Patrick's Day.

"Wear green, obviously!"

