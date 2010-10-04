

Hey Redskins fans!! Hey Redskins fans!!

My name is Clara, and this is my first season as a Washington Redskins Ambassador! I am extremely excited that I get to cheer on my favorite team alongside my wonderful teammates! I am truly lucky to have come to know such beautiful and intelligent ladies! Most of all I am excited to meet YOU-the loyal skins fans!

I was born in Korea and moved to the United States when I was only 8 months old. I have grown up and lived in Virginia my whole life and love it here! After graduating from James Madison University with a B.S. in Interdisciplinary Social Sciences and a M.A. in Secondary Education, I taught at a high school for two years. Currently, I am exploring my talents in corporate America for a government contracting company. In addition to a full work schedule, I coach a high school dance team several days a week and am very proud of my young dancers!

When I am not working or coaching, you can find me at the gym or on nice days running outdoors. I have also really come to appreciate yoga as an alternative to my fast paced life. I love spending time with my close girlfriends or catching a good action movie with my fiancé. I have a huge passion for baking (and eating) cupcakes and it is my dream to someday retire with a small cupcake shop.

Alright Redskins fans, sport your burgundy and gold and come say hello because I can't wait to meet you!

Go Skins!